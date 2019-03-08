Clear

Kitchen fire breaks out at St. Joseph pizza restaurant

Firefighters responded to call at Simple Simon's Pizza on Lake Avenue Friday morning.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 12:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Fire crews responded to a fire at a south side St. Joseph pizza restaurant Friday morning.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. of smoke coming out of Simple Simon's Pizza on Lake Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was in the kitchen area.

Crews controlled the fire and kept it from spreading to an upstairs apartment.

A portion of Lake Avenue was closed off to traffic due to the fire and has since been reopened.

Fire inspectors are now investigating what caused the fire.

