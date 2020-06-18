Clear

Kovac's Fireworks gears up for Fourth of July sales

Kovac's will start selling fireworks for this year's Fourth of July celebrations starting Saturday, June 20.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Kovac’s Fireworks are getting ready for what they feel will be another successful year.

“I think we will have a lot of people buying fireworks this year,” Mason Kovac said.

With just about every firework you could think of in stock, staff say the rush to prepare hasn't slowed down.

“It’s been pretty busy and we’ve been working really hard to get everything up and ready,” Kovac said. “We have a lot of new stuff.”

The momentum so far has not been slowed by Covid-19,

Kovac’s staff said this Memorial Day was a bit of a test run for the business.

“We added tape on the floor to recommend our social distancing and boxes in front of the registers to keep people distanced away from the cashiers,” Kovac said. “It didn’t seem to affect us as a business that much so I think with precautions in place, we are able to move forward and go on.”

Judging by how well that went, staff say they are ready for the crowds, the demand and of course, the fireworks.

“It’s that time of year and I’ve got to say, it’s my favorite time year,” Kovac said. “I love fireworks.”

They are also open year-round by appointment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
