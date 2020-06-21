Kovac's Fireworks opens for 4th of July sales

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday was the first day of fireworks sales for the season at Kovac's Fireworks just south of town.

Staff say this year they have a bigger selection than usual thanks to an early shipment, and they're expecting a pretty good turnout this year despite Covid-19.

Since the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year, staff are hoping more families will take part in the holiday. They also feel there will be more interest because many have been forced to stay home over the past few months.

Kovac's will be open for fireworks sales from 9:00 a.m. to midnight everyday from now until the fourth. Customers can also shop by appointment.