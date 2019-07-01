City council passes bill banning Kratom for anyone under age 21

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Council passes a bill banning the sale and possession of Kratom to anyone under the age of 21 Monday night.

Council members voted against a total ban of Kratom earlier this month.

During the meeting, council member Marty Kovac motioned to have the age limit raised from 21 to 25. The council voted on the age increase but ultimately voted it down before passing the 21 age limit.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers not to use Kratom.

Kratom is a plant that grows naturally in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. In the U.S., Kratom is sold in the form of pills, powders and tea as an over-the-counter remedy for pain relief and to treat opioid withdrawal and conditions like anxiety and depression.

But the FDA warns Kratom may affect the body the same way opioids do, and carries similar risks of abuse, addiction and in some cases, death. The FDA also said there is no evidence to support the use of Kratom as a treatment for opioid use.

There has been an effort by federal agencies to classify Kratom as a Schedule I drug but that recommendation has not been approved.