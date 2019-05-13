Preservation architect undergoes restoration work on Krug Park Mansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Krug Mansion has been a staple in the community for over a century, and recently the historic home underwent some exterior restoration work to mirror its original look.

The home was built in the Queen Anne Victorian style back in 1890. The preservation architect on the project, Paul Helmer, said he takes pride in his work restoring old homes like Krug Mansion.

“People don’t remember going to grocery stores or going to shopping centers, they remember beautiful landmarks and theaters and beautiful parks," he said.

Helmer was born in St. Joseph but now works in Kansas City with Touch of Distinction.

The mansion, however, has been located directly across from Krug Park since 1890, ever since the family donated the 162 acres to the city to build the park. Helmer said contributing contractors for the park were Charles Kessler and John Charles Homestead who were known for their landscape work on Central Park in New York City.

"The importance of saving something like this [Krug Mansion] is it's a part of who we are, it's our ancestry whether we're directly related to this family or not," Helmer said.

Helmer talked about the painting work he did to the exterior of the home, saying a lot of the building's original colors and finishings were resting beneath various coats of paint.

“We did paint scrapings. There were gold color tones, there were reds on this house," Helmer said. "I probably took a little stretch with the violet, but there was kind of a violet grey up there too.”

The colors of paint used on the outside of the mansion directly reflected the colors that would have been used back in 1890 when it was built.

“It’s no less significant to have the bright colors on this house than it is to have the tower on the house and the porch and the red brick," Helmer said.

Historic preservation consultant for the city of St. Joseph Lauren Manning said it's great to see this home being restored because the family left such a legacy in the community.

“There are reasons you see Krug, you see other names like Bartlett. Those were our huge benefactors, those were our early visionaries," Manning said.