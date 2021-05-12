Clear
Krug Park neighbors weigh in on amphitheater drafts

Posted: May 12, 2021 5:12 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the middle of a St. Joseph neighborhood sits an unused amphitheater. Talks of renovating it into a big time concert venue has worried neighbors their quaint backyard will become noisy. 

“Yeah, frightening,” said Dana Black, lives behind Krug Park.  

However, a feasibility and economic impact study conducted by Stone Planning consulting firm revealed a small venue meant for local acts is a better option. The twist in plans has changed the tune of some park advocates.  

“4,000 people is a little more reasonable,” said Terry Turbak, founder of "Friends of Krug Park" Facebook group. 

Terry Turbak, long time resident St. Joseph resident of 40 years and founder of "Friends of Krug Park" Facebook group said the initial plan for the major renovation would have ruined the park. 

“It would be too disruptive to the park. It would require too much infrastructure change and it would be very disruptive to the neighborhood around the park," said Turbak. 

Krug Park's backyard neighbor for more than 25 years agrees. 

“There’s no doubt that Krug needs a facelift, but not that type when you look at her you don’t recognize her,” said Black. 

While surrounding neighbors disapprove of a large scale amphitheater bringing in nationwide talent, they said having local garage bands, plays and the St. Joseph Symphony play would be more than welcome. "Friends of Krug Park" members said they want the amphitheater to be for locals. 

Sat in the dusty chairs of the amphitheater, the Director of the St. Joseph Symphony overlooked the could be future with optimism. 

“So many communities have outdoor festivals that become wonderful family traditions and wouldn’t it be great to develop something like that in St. Joseph. We would be pleased to be a part of that,” said Lori McAlister, Director of St. Joseph Symphony. 

Krug Park is a place to cast a line, go for a stroll and just maybe catch a local concert. 

“We’ve always believed the amphitheater should be used and it should be upgraded so that it’s modern and could be used by local bands and smaller productions. We’ve always supported that. We’ve never supported a 25,000 person concert venue,” said Turbak. 

To view the feasibility study, click here. 

To view the economic impact study, click here. 

