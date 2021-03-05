Krug Park vandalized on Wednesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With the warmer weather arriving, many people are visiting the local St. Joseph parks.

But with heavy foot traffic, it unfortunately means higher chances for vandalism.

"I'd like to tell people that this is a bad thing, but they already know that people know that the people that are doing it know it's a bad thing," said Director of Parks, Rec. and Civic Facilities, Chuck Kempf.

Krug Park has seen the rise of graffiti multiple times in the last few weeks, including the most recent one this week.

The park does designate hours where visitors can come in, but that sadly does not stop those from wanting to deface city property.

"The unfortunate situation with people that come in here at night is is that a lot of times they're they're not here to do anything productive. They're here to do things that are destructive," said Kempf.

Despite the vandalism, officials say Krug Park is an amazing place for people to enjoy.

"It's a beautiful park. It's a beautiful setting, and it really allows people just to enjoy, you know, enjoy nature," said Kempf.

The park has thought of having Park Rangers man the area, especially after hours.

But even then, they say while crime would go down, it is very difficult to get rid of it completely.

"Even if you had Park Rangers, you wouldn't stop all of this, it might help a little bit, but you would never stop all of the, all of the bad things from happening. But it is unfortunate that people think that that's a, that's a form of entertainment for him to go out and damage other people's properties," said Kempf.

While these crimes have been happening, the park officials are happy to have so much public support.

"The citizenship of St. Joseph is pretty protective of these two parks and the parks department in general. So we appreciate that we appreciate the support," said Kempf.