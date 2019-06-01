Krug Pool opening delayed due to an equipment failure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks Department announced Saturday that Krug Pool will not be opening this weekend as scheduled.

The department says that there was an equipment failure late Friday afternoon leading to the pool not opening this weekend. The pool was slated to open on Saturday at noon.

The failure was from a circulation pump that serves the swimming pool. A replacement cannot be obtained until next week, the parks department said.

Once repairs are made, an opening date will be announced.