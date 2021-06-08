Krug Pool reopens for the summer season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pools in the area are opening again for the first time since 2019.

The St. Joseph Aquatic Center opened last weekend while Krug Pool opened Monday.

This is the first time staff have welcomed guests since the pandemic.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, city staff are restricting the hours of the pools to two, three hour sessions per day.

Staff said they plan on keeping the schedule to two sessions for the rest of the season.

Staff are allowing a maximum of 400 people per session.

City pools are open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

