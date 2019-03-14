LATEST: Flooding leads to additional road closings in northwest Missouri

Clear

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing roads due to flooding in northwest Missouri.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing roads due to flooding in northwest Missouri.

MoDOT crews and partners are monitoring road conditions closely but flood waters can rise quickly.

Here are the roads that are closed in northwest Missouri as of 11 a.m. Thursday:

Andrew County

Route 48 on the east side of Rosendale between Elm Street and County Road 168
Route 48 on the west side of Rosendale between County Road 149 and Line Street
Route B on the west side of Bolckow between Richardson and County Road 141
Route C on the east side of Rosendale between Route 48 and Lake Street
Route C on the east side of Rosendale between Prospect and County Road 177

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 between U.S. Route 136 and Fairfax

Route A between Watson and B Avenue
Route BB northwest of Watson is not closed, but water does cover one lane. Use caution.

Buchanan County

Route C between St. Joseph and Easton from U.S. Route 36 south to Easton Saxton Road
Route H in Agency between Route FF and SE 90th
Route MM south of Agency between Loutermilch Road and Old Frame Road

Nodaway County

Route 46 south of Quitman between Route PP and Route 113
Route C west of Clearmont between Dragonfly Road and Dynasty Road
Route DD west of Skidmore at Catalina Road
Route U on the east side of Arkoe between Keystone Road and Arkoe
With flash flooding, roads can be closed or reopened on short notice. To see the most up-to-date list of known roadways closed due to flooding, travelers have a few options:

MoDOT is reminding motorists that it only takes six inches of water (or less) to lose control of your vehicle and to never drive through flooded roadways.

To report a roadway with water on it, call the 24-hour customer service hotline at 1-888-275-6636.

You can find up-to-date road conditions with the traveler information map, which can be found by clicking here.

