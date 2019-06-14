LATEST: Officer in critical condition following shooting in Daviess County

Clear
The Trenton police officer that was shot while transporting a prisoner through Daviess County is in critical condition Friday evening.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019
(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) The Trenton police officer that was shot while transporting a prisoner through Daviess County is in critical condition Friday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol posted the update on Twitter. The Tweet also says that the suspect, 38-year-old James A Griffin is in stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound in the hand.

The police officer was shot while transporting Griffin, a prisoner, through Daviess County around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to Sgt. Jake Angle with MSHP, the officer, who is not being identified at this time, was transporting a prisoner on U.S. Route 69 to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for a mental evaluation when a struggle occurred. Angle said the incident happened inside the officer's vehicle where a struggle over the officer's gun occurred.

The vehicle came to a stop at a gas station near Route 69 in Winston.

During the struggle, the officer was shot in the abdomen. The officer was life-flighted to the hospital and is in critical condition. Griffin was also injured in the struggle and was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
