LATEST: Trenton officer shot by inmate in Daviess County named, suspect charged

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) The Trenton Police officer who was critically injured following a shooting in Daviess County Friday has been named by the Moberly Police Department.

According to the department's Facebook page, the officer was Jasmine Diab, of Moberly, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Diab was transporting a prisoner on U.S. Route 69 to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for a mental evaluation when a struggle occurred. Sgt. Jake Angle with the highway patrol says the incident happened inside the officer's vehicle where a struggle over the officer's gun with the prisoner occurred.

The vehicle came to a stop near a gas station near Route 69 in Winston.

During the struggle, Diab was shot in the abdomen. She was life-flighted to the hospital and at last check is in stable but critical condition.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jamey A. Griffin, is in stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound in the hand.

Troopers said Griffin has been charged in Daviess County with assault first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the incident.

