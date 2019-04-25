LATEST: SJFD says body was missed in February fire investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Authorities are investigating a body that was found in a burned down home Thursday.

According to St. Joseph Fire Department the house burned down in February and fire inspectors did not see the body at the time.

Commander Cody Protzman said the St. Joseph Police received a tip regarding a body inside a burned down home on 3rd Street. Protzman said when they arrived, they found a body and detectives began investigating the scene.

The house located on the 1400 block of 3rd Street in North St. Joseph, burned down in the early morning hours on Feb. 20.

Authorities said they believe the death is related to the fire.

During the original investigation, inspectors did not see a body in the home, SJFD inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.

She said when the home burned down the owner spoke to investigators and said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

In response to a question about why the body was not found back in February, Andrasevits said inspectors missed it. She said the body was burned and was covered in debris in one of the front rooms of the house.

According to SJFD the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

In addition, authorities are investigating who died and what caused their death.

Protzman said an autopsy has been ordered and more details will be released after its conducted.