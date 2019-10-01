Clear

LATEST: Two hurt in I-29 wrong-way crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a van heading the wrong-way on I-29 hit another car sending both drivers to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 11:42 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver heading the wrong-way on I-29 crashed head-on with another car sending both drivers to the hospital on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Emma Furrer, of Savannah, was driving a van south in the northbound lanes of I-29 just before 7:20 a.m. She crashed head-on with another car driven by 70-year-old Dennis Schneider of St. Joseph.

Highway Patrol's spokesperson for Troop H, Sgt. Jake Angle, said the crash is still under investigation but Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the wreck.

Both drivers, the sole occupants in the car, were taken to Mosaic Life Care to be treated. Furrer was seriously hurt in the crash and Schneider suffered moderate injuries.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, St. Joseph Police and St. Joseph Fire assisted in the investigation.


