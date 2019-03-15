LATEST: Two more Missouri River crossings close due to flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing two additional Missouri River crossings north of St. Joseph.

The two locations are U.S. Route 159 in Holt County and U.S. Route 136 in Atchison County.

According to a release from MoDOT, Route 159 is flooded west of Route 111 near Big Lake and the road could be closed further east overnight.

Route 136 is closed west of Rock Port due to the threat of rapidly rising water if levees over top or are breached.

Earlier in the day on Friday, I-29 was closed between exit 110 at Rock Port to exit 11 at Hamburg, Iowa and remains closed until further notice.

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area and heed all evacuation notices. They also remind people to never drive around barricades and that it only takes a few inches of water to force a vehicle off the roadway.

