LEPC prepares for potential new floods as milestone nears

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) are turning their attention to the Missouri River weeks away from the one year anniversary of the historic March 2019 floods.

They met Thursday to discuss emergency plans for the area should river levels rise again this year.

LEPC members say levees in some areas of Buchanan county are still damaged from last year's flooding leaving areas nearby susceptible to more flooding this year.

The county's emergency manager says there are certain parts of the county he's focused on.

"We are concerned about the Lewis and Clark area," Bill Brinton Buchanan County Emergency Manager said. "we're following it very closely."

Brinton added that the snowpack in areas north along the river is less than what was anticipated, and that spring rains could be a key factor in any new flooding this year.

Levees still damaged from last year's floods are expected to be repaired by late spring, the LEPC plans to hold another meeting in March.