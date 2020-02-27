Clear

LEPC prepares for potential new floods as milestone nears

The Local Emergency Planning Committee held their monthly meeting Thursday to discuss the potential for new flooding.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 7:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) are turning their attention to the Missouri River weeks away from the one year anniversary of the historic March 2019 floods.

They met Thursday to discuss emergency plans for the area should river levels rise again this year.
LEPC members say levees in some areas of Buchanan county are still damaged from last year's flooding leaving areas nearby susceptible to more flooding this year.

The county's emergency manager says there are certain parts of the county he's focused on. 

"We are concerned about the Lewis and Clark area," Bill Brinton Buchanan County Emergency Manager said. "we're following it very closely." 

Brinton added that the snowpack in areas north along the river is less than what was anticipated, and that spring rains could be a key factor in any new flooding this year.

Levees still damaged from last year's floods are expected to be repaired by late spring, the LEPC plans to hold another meeting in March. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories