LIHEAP offers more assistance on energy bills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) These colder temperatures are a reminder that old man winter is coming, but this season might be much different when it comes to our energy bills.

Experts are anticipating higher bills this season which could disproportionately impact those who rely on utility assistance.

Staff at Community Action Partnership say they're already seeing more people come in requesting help with their bills.

Thankfully, there's some good news, their program LIHEAP is now able to offer more assistance to those in need.

CAP's executive director says eligible applicants can receive benefits up to $1,600.

"It's primarily used by people with fixed incomes. So, individuals who are elderly and disabled are the biggest users of this program and it's just so important because they have fixed incomes. The next highest users are families with children under the age of 5. Which we all know typically have higher costs for them than other types of family mixes. So, this is big news for families,” Whitney Lanning, Executive Director Community Action Partnership.

Lanning adds it's very important to consider rental assistance programs if you are in need so you don't fall behind on your bills during the winter months and end up having to pay for several months worth in the spring.

Missouri does have a cold weather rule blocking heat related shutoffs.

It's in effect now through the end of March.