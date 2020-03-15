LIST: Coronavirus closings, cancellations and change in hours

Atchison Public Schools (KS): Closed through March 20.

Benedictine: Spring break extended through March 20. Beginning March 23 all classes will be provided in an online environment.

Cup of Joe: Postponed indefinitely

Doniphan West USD 111: Closed through March 20.

East Hills Mall: Modified hours effective Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. The new hours will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Saturday and 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

Farm City Breakfast: Breakfast scheduled for March 20 postponed.

Kansas Dept. of Education: Recommends that those schools currently coming off of spring break, suspend operations for the week March 16-20. All schools scheduled for spring break the week of March 16-20 will continue as planned. For schools who have spring break later in time, it is strongly recommending they also close schools for the period of March 16-20.

Kansas State High School Activities Association: Suspended sports and activities until March 22.

Maryville R-II: Not in session Monday, March 16.

Missouri Western State University: Spring break extended through March 23. Decision expected by March 18 for plans for the remainder of semester.

Monster Truck Thunder Show: Rescheduled for Saturday, September 19. All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Mosaic Life Care: Visitor Limitation Policy effective March 15.

· All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

· Visitors younger than 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health-care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

· All patients are allowed one support person (parent, spouse, etc.), plus one additional visitor.

· Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including patients at the end of life.

· Visitors must not have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Northwest Missouri State University: Moving all classes online beginning March 23. The campus remains open and operational. University employees are being asked to report to work as normal at this time.

Special Olympics Missouri: Suspending all sport trainings, competitions, and other program-related activities involving athletes through March 31.

St. Joseph Catholic Schools: Closed through March 20.