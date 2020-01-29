Related Content
- LIVE: Coverage of President Trump Impeachment Trial
- House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
- WATCH LIVE: Coverage of the House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Public Hearings
- WATCH LIVE: ABC News 2018 Midterm Election coverage
- Trump is so much closer to impeachment
- President Trump Arrives in KC
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Give First State of the Union Address
- Pelosi announces seven impeachment managers to argue case in Senate trial
- President Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
- President Trump Signs Space Policy Directive
Scroll for more content...