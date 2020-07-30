The nation comes together to honor long-serving congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 10:03 AM
Related Content
- LIVE: John Lewis funeral service
- George Floyd Funeral Service
- Funeral Services Set for Victim of Road Rage Murder
- Funeral services set for DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash
- WATCH: Memorial service for Sen. John McCain
- Funeral service held for St. Joseph firefighter who died of cancer
- WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service for George H.W. Bush
- Meierhoffer's Funeral Home marks 125 years
- Third round of flooding strikes Lewis and Clark Village
- 911 Text Service Down
Scroll for more content...