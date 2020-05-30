Clear

LIVE: SpaceX Demo-2 crew prepares for launch to International Space Station

The launch is scheduled for 2:22PM CT from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the first manned launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Posted: May 30, 2020 11:33 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

