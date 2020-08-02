LIVE: SpaceX crew returns to Earth

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who left Earth on May 30, undocked from the International Space Station at about 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and will splash down off the coast of Florida at 1:48 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 12:57 PM
