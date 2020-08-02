Clear

LIVE: SpaceX crew returns to Earth

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who left Earth on May 30, undocked from the International Space Station at about 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and will splash down off the coast of Florida at 1:48 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 12:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Northwest surface winds are making the temperatures for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas feel more like late summer or early fall. Another cold front overnight Saturday into Sunday will bring a slight chance for showers into the area.
