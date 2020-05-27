The SpaceX Demo-2 launch is scheduled to liftoff at 3:33 p.m. CT from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, will carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.
Posted: May 27, 2020 12:42 PM
Updated: May 27, 2020 12:53 PM
Related Content
- LIVE: NASA and SpaceX to launch astronauts to International Space Station
- NASA to launch astronauts to space station from US soil for the first time in a decade
- Astronauts experimented with Nickelodeon's slime in space
- NASA wants to land astronauts on Mars by 2033
- Florida weather threatens to delay historic SpaceX launch
- SpaceX launches first batch of 60 internet satellites in landmark mission
- Rotary International President Visits St.Joseph
- South Side EMS Station Opens
- 139th Welcomes International Visitors for Training Session
- President Trump Signs Space Policy Directive
Scroll for more content...