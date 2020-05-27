Clear
LIVE: NASA and SpaceX to launch astronauts to International Space Station

The SpaceX Demo-2 launch is scheduled to liftoff at 3:33 p.m. CT from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, will carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

