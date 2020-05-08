Clear
LaMesa temporarily closes days after dine-in bans lifted

Staff members will be tested for the coronavirus after a family member of an employee tested positive.

Posted: May 8, 2020 6:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) just days after the city’s ban was lifted, the LaMesa Mexican Restaurant closed its doors once again.

the staff made the announcement on social media that their restaurant will be closed throughout mother’s day weekend and into next week.

"We prefer to be safe for the employees for the customers also," co-owner Griselda Ortiz said. 

Co-owners Griselda Ortiz and David Torres said many reasons lead to the decision, including customers not able to maintain their social distancing. Second, they said 30-40% of LaMesa employees have close ties to those who work at Triumph Foods. In light of the hundreds of cases confirmed at the processing plant, Ortiz and Torres said they didn’t want to take any chances. Finally, they said a relative of one of their employees recently tested positive for the virus.

Ortiz and Torres said they’ll be testing all employees before reopening once again with all social distancing efforts in place.

"In the restaurants, we follow really high guidelines to keep it safe always," Torres said. 

Meanwhile, Ortiz and Torres said they will be deep cleaning the restaurant and kitchen areas, they said they’re taking these guidelines seriously and urge their customers to do the same.

"It's a new life we are living right now," Ortiz said. "That’s going to be the new normal life for us."

La Mesa will be closed throughout the Mother's Day weekend and much of next week. They plan to reopen May 15th. 

A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
