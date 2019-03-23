Laborers group collecting cleaning supplies for flood victims

(BOLCKOW, Mo.)- Some of northwest Missouri's organized labor is helping people who are affected by flooding.

Laborers Local 579 in St. Joseph are collecting cleaning supplies.

A trailer is set up at the old Midway gas station, now City Star, on Route B and Highway 71 in Bolckow for people to drop off items.

Organizers say, this is another great way for the community to help neighbors during their time of need.

"Just anything related to cleaning. Once they return back to their homes, they'll have to clean up stuff," said Scott Howell of the Laborers Local 579. "It will take shoveling mud out of their house probably and Windex for the windows you know."

The group will collect cleaning items over the next week. You can help by dropping-off supplies anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the gas station.