Lafayette High School student hit by car walking to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A male Lafayette student was taken to Mosaic Life Care with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries and a possible concussion after getting hit by a car that lost control on the icy roadway around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

"Just east of the football field the vehicle began sliding on ice, the vehicle began to lose control and slide sideways and struck the student who was walking on the side of the road," said SJPD Traffic Officer Brendan McGinnis.

Police blocked off N. 5th Street leading to the school for about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

"We had already heard of quite a few slide-offs and accidents because of the ice that was present on the roadways this morning," said Officer McGinnis.

The scene was cleared by 8:10 am.