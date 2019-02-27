Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lafayette High School student hit by car walking to school

The student was taken to the hospital with a possible concussion after getting hit by a car that lost control on the icy roadway Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A male Lafayette student was taken to Mosaic Life Care with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries and a possible concussion after getting hit by a car that lost control on the icy roadway around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. 

"Just east of the football field the vehicle began sliding on ice, the vehicle began to lose control and slide sideways and struck the student who was walking on the side of the road," said SJPD Traffic Officer Brendan McGinnis. 

Police blocked off N. 5th Street leading to the school for about 30 minutes to clear the scene. 

"We had already heard of quite a few slide-offs and accidents because of the ice that was present on the roadways this morning," said Officer McGinnis. 

The scene was cleared by 8:10 am. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events