Lafayette Senior gifted new bike from classmates and school staff

Lafayette Senior, Daniel Reynolds enjoys seeing others smile, so when he was involved in a bike wreck a few weeks ago and lost his bike, his friends jumped in.

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 4:03 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Lafayette Senior, Daniel Reynolds enjoys seeing others smile, so when he was involved in a bike wreck a few weeks ago and lost his bike, his friends jumped in.

“Things like that every time, bring us back to this is really why we do what we do,” said Lafayette Athletic Director, Corey Gilpin.

“He was fine, he came to school the next day and he was ok, but his bike was not, his bike didn’t make it,” said Lafayette Junior, Erinn Lostspeich.

So to help Daniel out, his friends came up with an idea.

“Erinn came to me Thursday morning, she said you wanna come get a bike, and I said sure," said Lafayette Junior, Laytin Burns-Rogers.

At the homecoming pep rally earlier this month, his classmates surprised him.

"Didn’t know how he would react, like did he put it together, but as soon as you watch the video and put his arms up and give Laytin a hug and like, like , I get emotional but I had to kind of turn a little bit and not watch that because it was going to hit me,” said Gilpin.

The students fundraised enough money within 24 hours to buy Daniel a new bike. 

"Yea, Everybody helped out, the teachers all put in money, Pershing donated pizza to us and the teachers put in money for the pizza and that was able to pay for the bike,” said Burns-Rogers.

And to say Daniel was happy, would be an understatement.

“I was shocked," said Reynolds.

The reason for stepping up and gifting Daniel a new bike? Not that complicated, it's all about taking care of each other.

"I felt like we all came together as a community and we're all together and take part in something good for somebody, help somebody out when they needed it," said Burns-Rogers.

“We’re a family, we all support each other and when one of us is down, we help each other up,” said Lotspeich.

"I was happy,” said Reynolds.

