Lafayette student hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament, proceeds going to help fight ALS

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette student Dayne Koch wanted to find a way to help in the fight against ALS and he found a way to appeal to people of all ages.

Koch is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Sunday, March 7, at the St. Joseph Rec Center.

The idea for the tournament and supporting the fight against ALS stems from Koch's uncle battling the disease.

If anyone is interested in competing in the tournament Sunday, email dayne@daynekoch.com or text 816-273-7150.

It is $10 per person for team entry and $1 per spectator. All proceeds will go toward fighting ALS.