Lafayette students hold Walk for Will fundraiser

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Saturday morning many braved near freezing temperatures to show their support for Will Walker, a 17-year-old Savannah teen living with Synovial Sarcoma, for about a decade.

Around the time he was diagnosed, Walker and his family crossed paths with now Lafayette High School senior Taryn Smith.

"I would always stay after school or something and hang out [with Will] in my mom's office." Smith said.

When the time came for Smith to pick a cause for a school business project, it was a no brainer.

"We just wanted to help him out because I know he's such a great person and he deserves it," Smith said.

Smith and her classmates organized a walk/ fundraiser benefit for will at the Savannah High School track, putting their heads together to raise as much money as possible.

In addition to the walk, the students also decided to sell donughts, keychains, koozies, and t-shirts.

They said the fundraiser is the largest single event held to raise money for Will's cancer fight.

"Nobody else has really fundraised for him that much," Nicole Grippando, Lafayette High School senior said. "So we decided that this would be the perfect opportunity to help him out."

It's been embraced by so many who aren't afraid to stand with Will.

"Our community is better than what it might seem like," Jamaia Massey, Lafayette High School senior said. "A lot of people really do love will and it's really showing today."

The classmates have raised a total of $6,000 for Will, $1,965 was raised from the walk alone.