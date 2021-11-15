Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lafayette students hold Walk for Will fundraiser

The walk rose $1,965 for Will Walker, a Savannah teen battling cancer.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Saturday morning many braved near freezing temperatures to show their support for Will Walker, a 17-year-old Savannah teen living with Synovial Sarcoma, for about a decade.

Around the time he was diagnosed, Walker and his family crossed paths with now Lafayette High School senior Taryn Smith.

"I would always stay after school or something and hang out [with Will] in my mom's office." Smith said. 

When the time came for Smith to pick a cause for a school business project, it was a no brainer.

"We just wanted to help him out because I know he's such a great person and he deserves it," Smith said. 

Smith and her classmates organized a walk/ fundraiser benefit for will at the Savannah High School track, putting their heads together to raise as much money as possible.

In addition to the walk, the students also decided to sell donughts, keychains, koozies, and t-shirts.  

They said the fundraiser is the largest single event held to raise money for Will's cancer fight. 

"Nobody else has really fundraised for him that much," Nicole Grippando, Lafayette High School senior said.  "So we decided that this would be the perfect opportunity to help him out."

It's been embraced by so many who aren't afraid to stand with Will.

"Our community is better than what it might seem like," Jamaia Massey, Lafayette High School senior said.  "A lot of people really do love will and it's really showing today."

The classmates have raised a total of $6,000 for Will, $1,965 was raised from the walk alone.   

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Atchison
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories