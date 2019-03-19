Lake Front Lane closing due to sand boils in levee

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County emergency officials are closing Lake Front Lane in St. Joseph near Lake Contrary. Only local traffic will be allowed on the road.
The closure is due to sand boils being found in the levee along the Missouri River.
There is no danger to local residents, according to a press release.
