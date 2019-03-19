Clear
Lake Front Lane closing due to sand boils in levee

Buchanan County emergency officials are closing Lake Front Lane in St. Joseph near Lake Contrary. Only local traffic will be allowed on the road.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The closure is due to sand boils being found in the levee along the Missouri River.

There is no danger to local residents, according to a press release.

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
