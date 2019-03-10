(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Upset landlords met Saturday afternoon to discuss their options moving forward after the city's push for mandatory rental property inspections.

They met at the East Hills Library after they say the city brought forth a new edition to the ordinance Thursday that would allow for the use of third-party inspections.

Darren Burnett, a member of the St. Joseph Landlords Coalition said they've tried to work with the city to find a solution to improve neighborhoods without raising their tenants' rent.

"We're trying to provide affordable housing," Burnett said. "You can't have this much regulation and provide affordable housing."

Burnett said he is worried the new ordinance will force his tenants to have to pay higher rent.

"There are those who can barely afford it now," Burnett said.

Burnett said the city "railroaded" the coalition after abruptly moving ahead with the ordinance, he said he's now worried that his tenants' rent could rise.

"It's going to raise rents," Burnett said. "There's no way you can add regulation and not raise rents."