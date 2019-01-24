Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Large crash shuts down Highway 36 near Hiawatha

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews from the Kansas Highway Patrol are waiting for a crane from Topeka to clear the scene.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:14 AM

(BROWN COUNTY, Ks.) A large crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 36 in Kansas, just past the Missouri border, according to authorities.

An alert from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 is impassable between Hiawatha and Raccoon Road due to a large accident.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews from the Kansas Highway Patrol are waiting for a crane from Topeka to clear the scene.

The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours.

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

KQ2 is heading to the scene. Stay with KQ2.com for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 2°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 2°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 6°
Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Temperatures are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Blowing snow is expected to be an issue Thursday as the winds pick up from the northwest 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds will die down tonight as very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected tonight through Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events