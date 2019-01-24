Large crash shuts down Highway 36 near Hiawatha

(BROWN COUNTY, Ks.) A large crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 36 in Kansas, just past the Missouri border, according to authorities.

An alert from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 is impassable between Hiawatha and Raccoon Road due to a large accident.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews from the Kansas Highway Patrol are waiting for a crane from Topeka to clear the scene.

The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours.

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

KQ2 is heading to the scene. Stay with KQ2.com for updates.