(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A large fire broke out at one of the city's storm debris drop off sites late Friday night.

Multiple trucks from the St. Joseph Fire Department could be seen battling the blaze underneath the I-229 Double Decker Bridge.

Flames from the fire caused the bridge to be closed to traffic.

Witnesses said the flames also knocked out power to a large portion of the city for a time Friday night, power was restored for many after midnight.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on this story.