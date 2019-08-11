Clear

Last day for pool season in St. Joseph

Last-minute swimmers hit the pool for the final time in St. Joseph for the season.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Sunday was the last day to head to the pool season.
The morning's rain did eventually give way to sunshine and more pool friendly weather. Kids and adults said they were enjoying their final moments of pool season. 

Mackenzie Wischmann is a Big Brother to 7th grader Brandon Brown, they said they both love being in the water.

"This is one of the things we like to do," Wischmann said, "We both love the water, we both love swimming so it just works out."

Wischmann and Brown are a match through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Brown plans to start the 7th grade at Robidoux Middle School later this week.

