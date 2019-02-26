(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer vacation will start a little later for students in St. Joseph thanks to several winter snow storms.
The St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted at its Monday night meeting to extend the academic school year because of snow days.
The district has had seven snow days.
The last day of school was set for May 17. St. Joseph public schools will now get out on Tuesday, May 21 but that could change depending on what mother nature has in store for the rest of the academic year.
Related Content
- Last day of school pushed back because of snow days
- A Springlike Day for Thursday Before Snow Moves Back In
- School districts continue to deal with snow days, figuring out final day of school year
- First day of school means Edison's Walking School Bus is back
- Missouri bill will make it easier for schools to make up snow days
- KQ2 Forecast: One dry day before snow chances return Tuesday
- Avoid Back Pain While Shoveling Snow
- City's Drug Take Back Day Aims to Help Opioid Epidemic
- Chiefs Camp Day 2: Key players battle back from injuries
- Another Mild Day Ahead
Scroll for more content...