Last day of school pushed back because of snow days

Public schools will now get out on Tuesday, May 21

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:51 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer vacation will start a little later for students in St. Joseph thanks to several winter snow storms.

The St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted at its Monday night meeting to extend the academic school year because of snow days.

The district has had seven snow days.

The last day of school was set for May 17. St. Joseph public schools will now get out on Tuesday, May 21 but that could change depending on what mother nature has in store for the rest of the academic year.

Clouds have moved in. It's another cold morning across NW Missouri and NE Kansas with lows in the teens and below zero wind chills. There is a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
