A last look at sales tax increase proposals for Tuesday's ballot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It is not expected to be a big turnout at the polls on Tuedsay, but there are a couple of important tax items that will be on area ballots.

First, in St. Joseph, the 1/2 cent sales tax dedicated to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

A committee of volunteers came up with a list of $50 million worth of projects that would be funded should it pass.

Included are plans for renovations to the Missouri Theater, Phil Welch Stadium, the Civic Arena, the Aquatics Center and other facilities.

The tax would be allowed to expire after ten years.

Next, Buchanan County voters iwll determine the fate of another sales tax increase. This one would be a 1/4 cent increase dedicated to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff Bill Puett said the collected revenues would go toward funding extra staffing such as new drug investigators, patrol deputies and other crime investigators.

Puett has said his department is already working short-staffed and adds he is worried that if the tax increase doesn't pass on Tuesday, their situation could get worse.

"We're already 24 short and I think we've got some folks hanging on waiting to see what's going to happen. I'm really concerned if this doesn't pass that we'll have some more resignations and people going to other places," Puett said.

Puett also noted that the public safety tax voters passed two years ago was for St. Joseph police and fire and not for the sheriff's department.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.