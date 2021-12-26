Last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There was a lot of scrambling around today with shoppers hitting the stores looking for those last minute Christmas presents.

At the East Hills Shopping Center, plenty of people were going store to store. At J.C. Penney, we talked to a couple shoppers about what they were looking for on Christmas Eve.

"We're doing a Christmas thing for everybody and now we're doing it for our dad," Atticus Cooper said.

"Right now I'm out shopping for family for some Christmas Eve gifts for a little white elephant and then also some Christmas gifts for tomorrow," Payton Dixon said.

East Hills closed at 5 p.m. today and is closed tomorrow for Christmas but will be back open on Sunday.