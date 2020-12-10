Last weekend for Shop St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There's only a few days left to cash in on a local Christmas program- Shop St. Joe ends this Monday.

Local businesses are hoping the presents under the tree this year are from your neighbors trying to survive.

“We are, we are. We’re hoping this sets up for a brand new year and a bright spring,” said Molly Pierce, Bee & Thistle employee.

The holiday shopping season is usually the most lucrative time of year for businesses, but in a year with more lows than highs for small shops due to COVID-19- local businesses are depending and heavily banking on holiday shopping to keep them out of the black.

Bee & Thistle, a St. Joseph home goods store operating in its first year and a half, said they struggled early on in the pandemic,“Small businesses are struggling and they’re owned by local people. So, we ask you please, please support the local business owners and stores," said Pierce.

A sentitment that's been echoed universally.

“This is the year that we need to shop local. We should do it always, but especially this year- otherwise some of these businesses may not be around when we go shopping,” said Natalie Redmond, Vice President of Membership for St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

St. Joseph has seen small businesses fall to the pandemic. That's why the chamber of commerce said the 14th year of Shop St. Joe is the most vital.

“You’re putting that money back into our economy. You’re supporting your neighbors and your friends and all of the folks that work for these small businesses,” said Redmond.

Pierce said during the last three weeks, the holiday promotion has significantly increased their revenue and traffic, “Shop St. Joe has brought many customers into our store, many that have never been here before.”

This is the last weekend of Shop St. Joe, the last chance to help save your local neighbor's businesses while putting yourself in the running for $10,000 and the chamber said community members should take full advantage.

“Just dig in. This is our community, let’s love those people in our community,” said Redmond.

Monday is the last day for shoppers to collect tickets to be entered into win the $10,000 grand prize.

The winner will be announced Wednesday at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.