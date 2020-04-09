Latest state numbers: Coronavirus deaths rise to 96, cases stand at more than 3,700

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) 96 people have now died from coronavirus in Missouri.

The state reported 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours. New numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local governments show 3,799 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases in Buchanan County sit at 20.

St. Charles (298), St. Louis County (1,498) and the City of St. Louis (536) have all seen the largest number of cases in Missouri.

37 of the deaths were people age 80 or older. 25 were in their 70s. 19 were in the 60s and 10 in their 50s. 5 of the deaths were people younger than 50.

One death has been attributed to Buchanan County.

State officials warn current data doesn't necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri.

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri March 8 - 14 March 15 - 21 March 22 - 28 March 29 - April 4 April 5 - 11 April 12 - 18 5 cases 90 cases 838 cases 2,291 cases 3,799 cases 0 deaths 3 deaths 10 deaths 24 deaths 96 deaths

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services