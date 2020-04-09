Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County resident tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Latest state numbers: Coronavirus deaths rise to 96, cases stand at more than 3,700

96 people have now died from coronavirus in Missouri.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:46 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) 96 people have now died from coronavirus in Missouri.

The state reported 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours. New numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local governments show 3,799 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases in Buchanan County sit at 20.

St. Charles (298), St. Louis County (1,498) and the City of St. Louis (536) have all seen the largest number of cases in Missouri.

37 of the deaths were people age 80 or older. 25 were in their 70s. 19 were in the 60s and 10 in their 50s. 5 of the deaths were people younger than 50.

One death has been attributed to Buchanan County.

State officials warn current data doesn't necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri. 

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

March 8 - 14March 15 - 21March 22 - 28March 29 - April 4April 5 - 11April 12 - 18

5 cases

90 cases

838 cases

2,291 cases

3,799 cases

0 deaths

3 deaths

10 deaths

 24 deaths

 96 deaths

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories