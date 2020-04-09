Clear
Latest state numbers: Coronavirus deaths top 100, cases rise to more than 4,000

109 people have now died from coronavirus in Missouri.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:46 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 2:23 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) 109 people have now died from coronavirus in Missouri.

The state reported 13 more deaths in the past 24 hours. New numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local governments show 4,024 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases in Buchanan County sit at 20.

St. Charles (320), St. Louis County (1,568) and the City of St. Louis (585) have all seen the largest number of cases in Missouri.

40 of the deaths were people age 80 or older. 31 were in their 70s. 21 were in the 60s and 12 in their 50s. 5 of the deaths were people younger than 50.

One death has been attributed to Buchanan County.

State officials warn current data doesn't necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri. 

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

March 8 - 14March 15 - 21March 22 - 28March 29 - April 4April 5 - 11April 12 - 18

5 cases

90 cases

838 cases

2,291 cases

4,024 cases

0 deaths

3 deaths

10 deaths

 24 deaths

 109 deaths

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

