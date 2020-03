Latest state numbers: Missouri confirms 183 coronavirus cases

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Since Missouri’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 8, cases have climbed to 183, officials said Monday.

State officials warn current data does necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County. As of March 23, the Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 3 deaths.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri.

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri March 8 - 14 March 15 - 21 March 22 - 28 March 29 - April 4 April 5 - 11 April 12 - 18 5 cases 90 cases 0 deaths 3 deaths

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services