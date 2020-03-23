Latest state numbers: Missouri confirms 502 coronavirus cases

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Since Missouri’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 8, cases have climbed to 502, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local governments.

State officials warn current data doesn't necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Cases by County: Adair - 1 Bates - 1 Benton - 1 Bollinger - 1 Boone - 25 Callaway - 2 Camden - 1 Cape Girardeau - 3 Carter - 1 Cass - 8 Christian - 2 Clay - 5 Clinton - 1 Cole - 8 Cooper - 1 Dunklin - 2 Franklin - 4 Greene - 25 Henry - 1 Jackson - 31 Jasper - 2 Jefferson - 10 Johnson - 8 Kansas City - 64 Lafayette - 2 McDonald - 1 Moniteau - 2 Montgomery - 2 Newton - 3 Pemiscot - 1 Perry - 4 Platte - 5 Pulaski - 4 Ralls - 1 Randolph - 1 Scott - 1 Shelby - 1 St. Charles - 22 St. Francois - 2 St. Louis City - 57 St. Louis County - 173 Stoddard - 1 Taney - 1 TBD - 10 Cases by county will be updated as information is verified and patients are notified. The breakdown may not match the total case count.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County. As of March 26, the Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 8 deaths.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri.

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri March 8 - 14 March 15 - 21 March 22 - 28 March 29 - April 4 April 5 - 11 April 12 - 18 5 cases 90 cases 502 cases 0 deaths 3 deaths 8 deaths

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services