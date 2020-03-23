Clear
Latest state numbers: Missouri confirms 502 coronavirus cases

Since the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 8, cases have climbed to 502 positive tests.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 7:32 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Since Missouri’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 8, cases have climbed to 502, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local governments.

State officials warn current data doesn't necessarily reflect an accelerating infection rate instead it may be a reflection of more cases identified by more testing.

Cases by County:

Adair - 1

Bates - 1

Benton - 1

Bollinger - 1

Boone - 25

Callaway - 2 

Camden - 1

Cape Girardeau - 3

Carter - 1

Cass - 8

Christian - 2

Clay - 5

Clinton - 1

Cole - 8

Cooper - 1

Dunklin - 2

Franklin - 4

Greene - 25

Henry - 1

Jackson - 31

Jasper - 2

Jefferson - 10

Johnson - 8

Kansas City - 64

Lafayette - 2

McDonald - 1

Moniteau - 2

Montgomery - 2

Newton - 3

Pemiscot - 1

Perry - 4

Platte - 5

Pulaski - 4

Ralls - 1

Randolph - 1

Scott - 1

Shelby - 1

St. Charles - 22

St. Francois - 2

St. Louis City - 57

St. Louis County - 173

Stoddard - 1

Taney - 1

TBD - 10

Cases by county will be updated as information is verified and patients are notified. The breakdown may not match the total case count.

Missouri recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 18 in Boone County. As of March 26, the Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 8 deaths.

Here's a timeline of confirmed cases in Missouri. 

Timeline of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

March 8 - 14March 15 - 21March 22 - 28March 29 - April 4April 5 - 11April 12 - 18

5 cases

90 cases

502 cases

0 deaths

3 deaths

8 deaths

 

*Total reported by the state on Saturday of each week. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

