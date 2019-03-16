Clear

Latest update for Missouri River levels, crest to happen Thursday in St. Joseph

Latest forecast for the Missouri River as of Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River continues to rise and is causing flooding from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan.

Missouri River levels as of Saturday morning:

St. Joseph: 25.24 feet, as of 10:30 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Rulo, Neb.: 25.53 feet, as of 10 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 45.71 feet, as of 9:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 27.68 feet, as of 9:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

River levels continue to fluctuate because of flooding that is ongoing in parts of Holt and Atchison counties.

Latest forecast as of Saturday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 29.3 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 26.8 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 47.5 feet on Tuesday

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 31.4 feet on Thursday.

As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
