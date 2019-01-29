Lathrop woman wins $50,000 Missouri Lottery prize

(JEFFERSON, Mo.)— A Lathrop, Mo. woman is $50,000 richer after winning a second choice Missouri Lottery prize.

Francie Elliot bought the winning ticket at the Holt Truck Stop, 4850 S.E. PP Highway in Holt, Mo.

Elliot bought the winning $3 "Daily Crossword" after she discovered the $5 Missouri Lottery crossword-themed Scratchers tickets were sold out.

She bought a few of the $3 tickets and soon discovered her prize money.

“I had three tickets that I was playing,” Elliot said. “This was the third ticket, and I didn’t realize that I was matching so many words until after I was done playing it. I didn’t even think it was $3 a winner.”

Elliot matched her letters with 11 complete words in the ticket's play area—awarding her a $50,000 top prize.

“I mean, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had to wake my husband up to have him take a look,” Elliot said. “We kept recounting and recounting to make sure we were right.”

Elliot had not made a decision for the money when she claimed it earlier this month.