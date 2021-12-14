Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Law Enforcement Academy receives $450,000 in federal relief funding

With the $450,000, nearly $200,000 is allotted for future student tuition and the remaining $250,000 slated for multiple simulations.

Posted: Dec 14, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City council approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Monday to local organizations.

The Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western included as one of the designations for money, receiving $450,000.

Commander King of the academy has been heavily involved to ensure his program received the federal funding.

With the $450,000, nearly $200,000 is allotted for future student tuition and the remaining $250,000 slated for multiple simulations. Commander King saying the overarching goal of the funding is to continue to build the partnership between the academy and local law enforcement.

"A lot of the local instructors participate in helping train up people in the academy," said Commander Joseph King. "And visiting with people like Chief Conally and Sheriff Puett, we've been identifying the significant challenges that they've had in staffing."

The ARPA funding allows local agencies to sponsor recruits that will train in the academy, then joining the agency upon graduation.

"If we can provide some relief it often times will help it rebound, and that's part of what the ARPA funding's all about."

The most recent class to graduate in December saw 17 cadets. King said the interest is growing with nearly 100 applicants waiting to be approved for the next round in January.

King explained how several agencies from around the state continue to reach out about landing recruits but the academy just doesn't have the numbers. With the ARPA funds and the spike in interest to attend, King believes the gap will close.

"If I'm able to support St. Joe and help them rebound, that usually means there's more people I can put into the rest of the market and hopefully start providing that support to agencies surrounding the Buchanan County area needs," the Commander said.

Missouri Western will also purchase and install technology for crisis management, use-of-force simulator, integrated driving and pursuit simulator.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our record high for today is 64. We had clear skies this morning, but clouds moved into the area throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. The winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect Wednesday. Gusts will be possible up to 55 mph. These wind gusts have the potential to be damaging. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy with highs making a run for the record books. Temperatures will likely land in the lower 70s. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Wednesday night giving us the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through with temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories