Law Enforcement Academy receives $450,000 in federal relief funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City council approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Monday to local organizations.

The Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western included as one of the designations for money, receiving $450,000.

Commander King of the academy has been heavily involved to ensure his program received the federal funding.

With the $450,000, nearly $200,000 is allotted for future student tuition and the remaining $250,000 slated for multiple simulations. Commander King saying the overarching goal of the funding is to continue to build the partnership between the academy and local law enforcement.

"A lot of the local instructors participate in helping train up people in the academy," said Commander Joseph King. "And visiting with people like Chief Conally and Sheriff Puett, we've been identifying the significant challenges that they've had in staffing."

The ARPA funding allows local agencies to sponsor recruits that will train in the academy, then joining the agency upon graduation.

"If we can provide some relief it often times will help it rebound, and that's part of what the ARPA funding's all about."

The most recent class to graduate in December saw 17 cadets. King said the interest is growing with nearly 100 applicants waiting to be approved for the next round in January.

King explained how several agencies from around the state continue to reach out about landing recruits but the academy just doesn't have the numbers. With the ARPA funds and the spike in interest to attend, King believes the gap will close.

"If I'm able to support St. Joe and help them rebound, that usually means there's more people I can put into the rest of the market and hopefully start providing that support to agencies surrounding the Buchanan County area needs," the Commander said.

Missouri Western will also purchase and install technology for crisis management, use-of-force simulator, integrated driving and pursuit simulator.