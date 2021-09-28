Law enforcement agencies carry operation Monday night with multiple arrests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday night several area law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation that led to 64 traffic stops, and 18 arrests.

40 St. Joseph police officers, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol as well as several other agencies teamed-up to target crime and ended up stopping several fleeing vehicles.

The arrests resulted in various charges including city and state warrants.

Multiple vehicles fled from officers during the operation, but helicopter support from the state patrol helped track those vehicles down.