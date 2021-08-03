Clear
Law enforcement and parks tax pass in low voter turnout

Voters decided the fate of a half-cent parks tax and quarter-cent law enforcement tax.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 8:16 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters passed two sales tax increases in a low voter turnout at the polls on Tuesday.

A majority of voters passed a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the city's park system by a vote of 5,378 to 2,183.

The 10-year tax would generate between $50 and 60 million dollars for a number of projects including renovations to the Missouri Theater, Phil Welch Stadium, the Civic Arena, the Aquatics Center and other facilities.

Voters also passed a quarter-cent county sales tax for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.

The increase passed with a 6,653 to 1,925 vote.

The tax would generate more than $3 million dollars a year for the department. Sheriff Bill Puett said the money would go toward funding extra staff and raising deputy salaries.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office reported voter turnout for Tuesday's election at 16.9 percent.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
