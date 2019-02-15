Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT warns drivers not to travel Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Law enforcement couple share bond on the job and at home

The VanMeter's are not only partners who fight crime, but partners at home

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 2:31 PM

Law enforcement couple share bond on the job and at home

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events