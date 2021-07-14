Law enforcement in hours long standoff with suspect in south St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of Lake Avenue and Illinois Avenue in southern St. Joseph, working to bring a suspect into custody.

The hours-long standoff started in St. Joe around 4 a.m. Wednesday. According to law enforcement officials, the incident started in Platte County and turned into a multi-county chase.

According to reporters on the scene at Lake and Illinois Avenues, K-9 units, drones, and several officers, troopers, and deputies have been surrounding the area throughout the morning.

Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.