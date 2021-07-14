Clear
Law enforcement in hours long standoff with suspect in south St. Joseph

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been trying to catch a suspect in south St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:24 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 10:52 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of Lake Avenue and Illinois Avenue in southern St. Joseph, working to bring a suspect into custody. 

The hours-long standoff started in St. Joe around 4 a.m. Wednesday. According to law enforcement officials, the incident started in Platte County and turned into a multi-county chase. 

According to reporters on the scene at Lake and Illinois Avenues, K-9 units, drones, and several officers, troopers, and deputies have been surrounding the area throughout the morning. 

Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available. 

