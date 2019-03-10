Law enforcement warn drivers of water dangers

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) As the season changes and temperatures warm, authorities want drivers to be aware of what to do when they come upon standing water. Law enforcement in Andrew County say that as temperatures warm, Rivers and lakes can sometimes flood

There are multiple roadways covered by water in the county, State Highway 48 just to the west of Rosendale was underwater.

Further north along the 102 River, the driver of a pickup truck became stranded while attempting to cross B Highway west of Bolkcow.

The Andrew County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 Sunday morning, they said they had to rescue the driver.

Situations like this are why authorities want drivers to understand why it is important to take water seriously.

"You can't see the bottom, you don't know if the road's been washed out," Charlie Donahoo, Deputy, Andrew County Sheriff's Dept. "Moving water can wash your car off the road."

Authorities also caution that just because rain isn't in the forecast for a specific area doesn't mean that flooding dangers go away, they say water traveling from upstream has to end downstream.

"You just don't know how deep it is when you drive off in it," Donahoo said.

Officials say it only takes 6 inches of water to cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, 2 feet of water can carry most vehicles away.